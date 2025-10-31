Silent Hill 2 Xbox Port Leaked. Is It Coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

An Xbox Series X port of 2024’s Silent Hill 2 Remake was just leaked online, confirming months of previous rumors about it. Does this mean we’ll also finally be getting SH2 on the Nintendo Switch 2?

Silent Hill 2 Xbox Port Leaked by ESRB

Screenshot: Konami

At the beginning of October, Capcom leaker Dusk Golem claimed that a Silent Hill 2 Xbox port would be revealed. Many were skeptical at the time, as Konami failed to announce it or the rumored SH2: Born From a Wish DLC. However, it appears that the infamous leaker was right all along, as the Xbox version of Konami’s horror classic has just been confirmed.

The Silent Hill 2 Xbox Series X port was leaked by an ESRB rating that went live on October 31. And with today being Halloween, it’s kind of fitting. The official rating summary reads: “Silent Hill 2 is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB. It has Blood, Gore, Sexual Themes, Strong Language, and Violence.” If you’ve ever played a Silent Hill game, all of that goes without saying. However, I do love the ESRB highlighting that the game features the word “s**t” in it.

Screenshot: Konami

Overall, nothing new is listed in this ESRB rating. This likely means that the Silent Hill 2 Xbox Series X port won’t launch with bonus content. Since January, there have been rumors that Konami was working on a Born From a Wish DLC for SH2. However, the expansion has continued to be missing in action. This has led some to speculate that it’s been cancelled.

Will Silent Hill 2 Come to Nintendo Switch 2?

Screenshot: Konami, Nintendo

Unfortunately, the latest Silent Hill 2 ESRB rating was only for the Xbox Series X. Typically, when a game is launching on multiple platforms, the rating board will list each version around the same time. While this doesn’t entirely rule it out, it doesn’t look like we’re getting a Silent Hill 2 Nintendo Switch 2 edition anytime soon. But what have the leakers said about it?

Well, interestingly, a Switch 2 port has never been mentioned in previous leaks. Given that the Xbox Series X port was basically leaked over four months ago, it again seems likely that Konami isn’t currently working on a Switch 2 edition. Which, trust me, I know, is really disappointing. But there could be some hope. SH2 Remake developer Bloober Team recently made an excellent port of Cronos: The New Dawn for the Switch 2.

Silent Hill 2 PlayStation Exclusivity Is Officially Over

Screenshot: Konami

The final takeaway from this ESRB rating is that the Silent Hill 2 PlayStation exclusivity has finally come to an end. While we don’t know the complete details, Sony reportedly had a year-long deal that kept 2024’s SH2 exclusively on the PS5. With the deal finally expired, we should expect to see the classic remake ported to different platforms.

It’s also interesting that Silent Hill f recently released on all gaming platforms at launch. Like many developers, it appears that Konami believes multi-platform launches are more valuable than exclusivity deals. All this to say, SH2 Remake might have been one of the last games in the series not to be multi-platform at launch.