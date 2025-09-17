Silent Hill f Story Length Leaked by Early Reviews

Multiple early reviews for Silent Hill f have leaked the game’s length weeks before its release date. According to the reviewers, SHF will take about as long as Silent Hill 2 Remake to complete.

How Long to Beat Silent Hill f? Campaign Length Leaked

Screenshot: Konami

Although Silent Hill f isn’t set to launch until September 25, the Konami horror title has been hit with a handful of early review leaks. On September 15, a Reddit account reportedly belonging to a DualShockers employee posted their early impressions of the game. According to their review, Silent Hill f has new game plus and multiple endings. Interestingly, the writer also claims that SHF’s gameplay is very “soulslike.”

However, a second early review also leaked on September 17, which revealed how long the game actually is. According to Famitsu, Silent Hill f story is 12 to 13 hours in length to complete.

We only have a review summary courtesy of ryokutya2089, but the insider says that Famitsu gave Silent Hill f a 9/9/9/9 — 36/40 rating score, which is incredibly impressive! And before you ask, DualShockers also allegedly gave the game a 9.5 out of 10.

Screenshot: Konami

It should be pointed out that the reviews didn’t state whether the game has side quests. So the 12 to 13-hour length could be for the main story. However, I find it interesting that both mention a new game plus mode.

More so, specifically because the reviews also state that the “story continues” in the post-game mode, and there are multiple endings you can achieve. Regardless, SHF is around a similar length to Team Bloober’s excellent Silent Hill 2 Remake.

SHF Features Leaked

Screenshot: Konami

It wasn’t just the game’s new game plus and story length that was leaked. For example, the Famitsu review also revealed that Silent Hill f has pretty complex battle mechanics. The outlet detailed combat that has dodging and counterattacks, which they describe as “exhilarating.” Apparently, the game also has destructible weapons, which adds a lot of tension to the story.

For those worried about the Soulslike elements that have been rumored about Silent Hill f, it sounds like the game is pretty difficult. Famitsu says that while the game has a difficulty slider, it won’t make the game easier for those who struggle with action-oriented games. All this to say, it sounds like Konami has really leaned into its combat this time around.

Screenshot: Konami

While the leaked review didn’t go too much into it, they also revealed that leveling up the character can “dampen the excitement” of the story. The reviewer was more so talking about having to search for the items needed to level up your character.

So yeah, it sounds like this will be one of the best Silent Hill games Konami has released in years. However, Silent Hill f also seems to be a challenging experience that may alienate players who aren’t into Soulslike action games.