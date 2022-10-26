Silent Hill Is Finally Back And Everyone’s Unhappy

We streamed for three days and raised $80,000 for charity, and somehow still have games to talk about! First, we catch up with news we missed, including the controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3’s voice actors and the new Silent Hill games, expensive figures, and what it means to remake a classic video game. After the break, Patrick was a good games journalist and actually played several early hours of God of War Ragnarök, while Rob ignored his copy of Victoria 3 to…play the original X-COM? Then, we dive into a ghost-filled Question Bucket! Stay after the outro for a quick Sports! check in, where Patrick and Rob continue to suffer for their Bear fandom.

Discussed: Victoria 3 6:51, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation: Code Fairy 22:49, Silent Hill Announcements 28:44, Bayonetta 3 Voice Acting Dispute 47:46, God of War: Ragnarok 1:02:37, X-COM: UFO Defense 1:12:56, The Question Bucket 1:30:58, The SPORTS! Mini Check in 1:42:18

