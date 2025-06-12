‘Silent Hill’ Remake Confirmed by Bloober Team and Konami – The 1999 Horror Classic Will Live Again

Konami announced that a Silent Hill remake is currently in development. The reimagining will be taken on by Bloober Team, who recently made the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake in 2024. Given how incredible SH2 was, fans of the horror franchise have a lot to be excited for!

‘Silent Hill’ Remake Is In Development

Silent Hill Remake

The official Japanese social media account for Silent Hill surprised fans when they confirmed a new remake is in the works. According to the June 12 post, the original Silent Hill from 1999 is getting a new HD reimagining by Bloober Team. The announcement was accompanied by a statement and short teaser video.

“Silent Hill Remake in Development. We are working with Bloober Team on a remake of SILENT HILL, originally released on PlayStation in 1999. Please watch the video with audio. Stay tuned for more details in future updates.” As for why Konami asks you to watch the video with sound on, it’s because the clip plays music from the original Silent Hill in the background.

Silent Hill Remake in Development

Unfortunately, there isn’t any additional information about the project. So, at the time of writing, we don’t have a release window. Bloober Team has also been working on Cronos: The New Dawn, which will launch in 2025. It’s hard to know when the development of the SH remake started (or if it even has).

Why You Should Be Excited for the ‘SH’ Remake

Silent Hill 2 remake

I’ll just get straight to the point. I think Bloober Team absolutely knocked it out of the park with the Silent Hill 2 remake. It not only managed to stay faithful to the original game, but it also expanded on it in massive ways. It was one of those rare reimaginings that truly understood the source material, while also not being afraid to flesh it out.

In particular, I thought the incredible acting breathed new life into SH2‘s characters, such as James Sunderland. There were moments in the story that genuinely got me choked up. The gameplay mechanics were also a huge improvement over the original. So, if Bloober Team can do the same thing with Silent Hill, I think it could be one of the best modern horror games.

Excitement aside, we could be in for a bit of a wait, though, for the project. Silent Hill 2 remake is estimated to have taken anywhere from 4 to 5 years to finish. Although development for the new remake could go quicker now that they have an engine made for the series. Regardless, this is some of the best news ever for fans of SH, who have been waiting over 25 years for this.