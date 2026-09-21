Silent Hill Townfall Entire Campaign Leaks Online Days Before Launch

The entire Silent Hill Townfall campaign has leaked early on Chinese social media. The leaked gameplay walkthrough also seemingly confirms how long it takes to beat the new Silent Hill game. So if you want to avoid spoilers, be warned!

Silent Hill Townfall Story Length Leaked Before Launch

Screenshot: Konami

Silent Hill Townfall takes around 14 hours to complete, according to a walkthrough of the game that was leaked online. An entire playthrough of the new Silent Hill title was surprisingly uploaded to popular Chinese video-sharing site Bilibili. For obvious reasons, we won’t be sharing images or linking to it.

Videos by VICE

That said, the player who leaked the entire Silent Hill Townfall campaign before its September 24, 2026 release date claims that it took them around 13 to 14 hours to complete. This lines up with what Townfall previews in July said. However, it should be noted that this was only for the main story and did not include all of the side quests or post-game content.

Like Silent Hill f, the new game will reportedly feature multiple endings. Interestingly, the leaked playthrough also reveals that Silent Hill Townfall is more focused on puzzles and is not as combat-heavy as previous games in the series.

Silent Hill Townfall Reviews Call It One of the Best Horror Games of 2026

Screenshot: Metacritic

The Silent Hill Townfall review embargo ended today, and the game currently has a score of 81 on Metacritic. The general consensus among outlets is that this is another great Silent Hill game from Konami and one of the best horror titles of the year. Most journalists praised its thrilling narrative and characters.

However, some critics were less impressed with the game’s extended stealth sections. As the leaked walkthrough revealed, Silent Hill Townfall features many puzzle-heavy sequences. Because the horror title is not as combat-focused, it incorporates more stealth gameplay instead.

Some of the most notable Silent Hill Townfall reviews come from Digital Spy and Noisy Pixel, which both awarded the game a perfect 10 out of 10. Digital Spy compared the title to the best parts of Alien: Isolation and the first-person Resident Evil games. Noisy Pixel, meanwhile, praised Townfall for its “unpredictable narrative” and “inventive puzzles.”

Screenshot: Metacritic

Silent Hill Townfall launches on PS5 and PC on September 24, 2026. However, players can begin playing on September 22 by pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition. If you want to avoid spoilers, be warned that the entire story campaign has already surfaced online.