Silent Hill Townfall Story Length Leaked, and It Has Five Endings

Previews have revealed how long it will take players to beat Silent Hill Townfall. The new horror game will reportedly take around 14 hours to complete. However, it will also feature five different endings, including two secret conclusions locked behind New Game Plus.

How Long Is Silent Hill Townfall?

Screenshot: Konami

According to official previews, Silent Hill Townfall will reportedly take around 10 to 14 hours to complete its main story. This puts it on par with 2025’s Silent Hill f, which can also be completed in a similar time frame. However, the exact completion time will vary depending on each player’s playstyle.

Videos by VICE

Those who sneak through the fog may finish the game faster than players who choose to confront its horrors head-on. Subsequent Silent Hill: Townfall playthroughs are also expected to be significantly faster.

Silent Hill Townfall Has Five Different Endings

Screenshot: Konami

Previews have also revealed that Silent Hill Townfall will reportedly feature five different endings. Interestingly, Silent Hill f had a similar structure that encouraged players to replay the game in New Game Plus to unlock its complete story.

Here is everything previews have revealed about the game’s endings:

Silent Hill: Townfall will feature five different endings in total.

Three will be main endings, while the other two will be secret endings.

There will be no traditional “A or B” choice that determines which ending players receive.

All three main endings can reportedly be unlocked during a player’s first playthrough.

The two secret endings will require a New Game Plus playthrough.

Subsequent playthroughs are expected to be significantly faster.

Silent Hill Townfall Length Compared to Other Silent Hill Games

Screenshot: Konami

Of course, it should be pointed out that Silent Hill: Townfall’s length could vary, as preview estimates don’t account for every player’s individual playstyle. The new Konami game could be shorter or longer depending on how thoroughly each person explores and how they approach its enemies.

That said, I thought it would be interesting to compare how Silent Hill: Townfall stacks up against other Silent Hill games to give you an idea of what length to expect:

Game Main story length Silent Hill 3 (2003) 6 hours Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004) 9 hours Silent Hill: The Short Message (2024) 2 hours Silent Hill 2 Remake (2024) 18 hours Silent Hill f (2025) 14 hours Silent Hill: Townfall (2026) 10–14 hours

Note: The above times are from HowLongToBeat and are based on main story completion only. Full completionist runs can add a significant amount of time to the titles listed above.

Screenshot: Konami

Ultimately, a 10-to-14-hour main story would put Silent Hill: Townfall in line with several other entries in the horror series. That might sound short compared to the excellent Silent Hill 2 remake, but its five endings should give players plenty of reasons to return.

It’s also important to point out, the three main endings can reportedly be unlocked during a first playthrough, while the two secret endings require New Game Plus. Depending on how dramatically each route changes the story, completing everything in Silent Hill Townfall could take considerably longer than the initial estimate suggests.

Screenshot: Konami

The Silent Hill Townfall release date is Thursday, September 24, 2026. The new horror title will launch on PS5 and PC (via Steam). Unfortunately it doesn’t appear Townfall will be released on Xbox Series X this year, potentially due to a timed exclusivity deal with Sony. While not confirmed, we saw this with the release of Silent Hill 2 Remake in 2024.