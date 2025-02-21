‘Silly Polly Beast’ Lets Me Beat the Crap Out of Demons With a Skateboard, and I Think That’s Just Neat

Indie horror games just keep getting more exciting, and Silly Polly Beast has officially caught my attention. Not only can I beat the ever-living life out of creepy creatures called Embers with a skateboard. But I also get a magical revolver that gets bullets back after getting kills? This just keeps getting better and better. Pair it with beautiful visuals and haunting vistas, and you’ve got a recipe for my new favorite thing. There’s a demo available now for Silly Polly Beast, and if you’ve been craving a slick action/horror romp, I strongly suggest checking it out.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Slick Action and Creepy Enemies Make ‘Silly Polly Beast’ More Exciting Than I Imagined

Pure horror is great, and one of my favorite genres to exist. But action-horror is where my heart truly lies. Silly Polly Beast starts with a strong narrative, following in the footsteps of 17-year-old Polly as she searches for her lost sister. Currently on the run from the law for being suspected of causing a massive fire, she falls down a well in the most disturbing Alice In Wonderland-esque twist I could have imagined. Inside this hellish area, she needs to use whatever she can to escape, and she quickly proves that she has more combat chops than I would have thought.

Videos by VICE

After discovering a Skateboard left behind by some punks? I could use this to bash down doors, as well as Embers. Embers are creepy creatures that inhabit this nightmare-filled dimension. Pair this with a demonic Revolver that can refill itself after getting a kill, and you’ve got a recipe for a great game. Action is crispy and competent, and nothing feels better than watching an enemy ragdoll away after smashing in their skull. Well, except for the snappy shooting mechanics, but you get the point here.

I was genuinely surprised with how good Silly Polly Beast was, even from the short and sweet demo. It even has two modes; a story-based option, as well as a combat demo. This way, folks who just want to beat the crap out of things can do just that. But I would suggest checking out both halves of the demo here. While short, it’s a great experience that I can’t wait to learn more about.