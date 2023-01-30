A Silver-Infused Silk Pillowcase Changed My Hair and Skin Forever

Hey, c’mere. Wanna hear a secret? You know those dumb little things that change your life permanently for the better? Think something seemingly insignificant, like when you add a cord holder to a –sixfoot-long charging cable. Suddenly, your phone is never out of juice, so you’re never late leaving the house or wasting daylight trying to move furniture to find a lost cord. The next thing you know, you’re less stressed and your back pain dissipates—positive butterfly effects, you feel me?

Let me get to the point: sleeping on a silver-infused silk pillowcase changed my life. I used to wake up every morning with a rat’s nest upon my head and bumpy, irritated skin on my face. But now? Now I awake from my slumber atop a silky cloud of arrogance, knowing that my pillowcases are better than yours.

Even if you’re changing your pillowcases every few days (which I know you aren’t), studies have shown that, “there is so much overlap between the bacterial strains [found] in those two locations [pillowcases and toilet seats] that it can be difficult to tell where a particular sample came from.” I was personally horrified when I found out that statistic, but that’s where silver-infused pillowcases come in. While there are lots of options out there for silk pillowcases, Silvi’s is one of the best, and I’ll explain why.

First things first: Silvi’s silver-infused pillowcases (which, for the record, have “successfully passed testing by SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company”) do double duty by actually eliminating 99.7% of acne-causing bacteria, in addition to helping skin maintain moisture. Sleeping on one of these suckers can actually reduce breakouts, blackheads, and general skin sensitivity. Have acne around your jaw and on your cheeks? Always thought it was hormonal, or just a fact of life? Try sleeping on a Silvi silk pillowcase for a month, and you might be shocked to find those chronic blemishes start to diminish.

Silvi was founded by a pair of dudes who struggled with acne and dermatitis their whole lives—until they discovered the importance of pillowcases as part of a skincare regimen. They did a whopping 18 months of testing and product development to come up with Silvi cases, and that’s when the silver-infused science became clear.

I’ve been using silver-infused silk pillowcases for years, and I can tell you it has made the biggest difference in the quality of my skin and hair since visiting a dermatologist for the first time. I have super fine hair that tangles easily, but even if I toss and turn on my silky boi, there’s no friction to fuck up my tresses, so I wake up like Rory Gilmore in that one episode where she gets kidnapped for a secret club initiation, but her mom warns her in advance so she ends up looking like a total Betty. Even if you don’t want to take my word for it, it only takes a few scrolls through Silvi’s “#Results” section to know that there’s plenty of others who share the same sentiment. Once you rest your head upon the fabric of royalty, you won’t ever want to go back.

OK, so you’ve been wowed by the reports of clearer skin, but is there anything else the Silvi can do? Well, obviously, it also just feels good to sleep on silk. If you’ve ever had the luxury of sleeping on silk, you know it is a slippery, sexy, sumptuous delight. If you sleep hot, silk is like having a constant breeze on your skin. You never have to flip your pillow, because it’s always on the cool side. And, of course, it looks mighty slick topping your bed with silk-enrobed pillows—Silvi comes in seven different colors in 100% Mulberry silk with a hidden zip closure, and is offered in two sizes.

If you’re a vegan and don’t get down with silk, no worries; there’s also a bamboo version that shares the anti-acne benefits; it also prevents up to 99% of bacteria growth and is a lot softer than cotton.

If you’re still unsure that a pillowcase can really do all that, the brand has a 100-night free trial, so if after three months you’re not satisfied, you can send it back for a full refund and just pretend like you never read that fact about cotton pillowcases having more bacteria than a toilet seat (don’t say we didn’t warn you). That said, if my experience is anything to go off of, you’ll likely love it.

Want to go all in on spa vibes? Get the full sleeping beauty experience with a silver-infused silk sleep mask, for blocking out rays, the haters, and unwanted acne-causing bacteria.

Clear faces, sweet dreams, can’t lose.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.