Meet Simba, Singapore’s First Lion Born Through Artificial Insemination

The Lion City has a new cub and his name is Simba. Yesterday, the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), announced that they’ve welcomed the country’s first lion cub born via artificial insemination. They named him Simba, which means “lion” in Swahili, to celebrate his heritage and as a reference to the 1994 Disney classic The Lion King.

Photo: Courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The African lion cub was born on Oct. 23 at the Singapore Zoo. Simba was conceived after keepers and veterinarians collected semen from his father Mufasa through electroejaculation, a process used in breeding programs and research. The semen was then inseminated into a lioness named Kayla, who was identified as an ideal candidate for the assisted pregnancy as she was a “proven breeder.”

The news of Simba’s birth came fittingly for the city-state, as Singapore’s Malay name “Singapura” was derived from the words for “lion city.”

In a video posted by the WRS, the now 3-month-old Simba is seen playing with his favorite toy – a rattan ball — and even working on his roars.

According to the WRS, in his first month, Simba “developed well” under the care of his mother, Kayla. But keepers later discovered that he was lethargic and had trouble suckling. The animal care team decided to supplement Simba’s nutrition with bottle feeding as Kayla was believed to be suffering from inflamed mammary glands.

“It was a delicate decision because animals can reject their young following temporary separation,” Kughan Krishnan, head keeper of carnivores at the WRS said. “Thankfully, Kayla was accepting of the intervention which reflects the trust relationship built up over time between the lioness and her animal care team, that helped to achieve the positive outcome.”

Photo: Courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Unlike his namesake, Simba will never get to know his father. Mufasa died at 20 years old after the electroejaculation procedure. “His deteriorating health was a key factor,” the WRS said.



African lions have an average life span of 10 to 14 years and are listed as “vulnerable” under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Simba’s birth preserves Mufasa’s bloodline, said the WRS. During his lifetime, Mufasa was unable to produce any children because of his “aggressive behavior” that failed to bring about successful pairings with any lionesses.

Simba is currently housed in an off-exhibit area with Kayla to help the two develop their bond privately. According to the WRS, Simba continues to tail his mother wherever she roams and is growing up to be a healthy and inquisitive little lion.

The tiny spotted lion cub has already won the hearts of many Singaporeans who gush about how adorable he is.

Photo: Courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

“Super excited. Would love to meet Simba. So cute,” one user commented on the WRS’ Facebook video.

“Hakuna Matata, Simba. You’ll grow into a gorgeous boy,” another person wrote.