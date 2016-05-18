Get Your Ears Round an Exclusive Simian Mobile Disco Remix

Despite the likes of Kate Simko and Jeff Mills proving that the concert hall and the club can align, some are a tad suspicious about what happens when orchestras and kick-drums combine —just think of those terrible events when a provincial cellist smashes through a set of Faithless covers and you’ll never want to even look at a french horn again. Forget all that though. Leave your preconceptions in the cloakroom and join us on a journey with Ilya Beshevl and Simian Mobile Disco.

Ilya Beshevl is a 23 year old Siberian piano prodigy. Simian Mobile Disco are Simian Mobile Disco. They’ve decided to work together and the result is a gorgeously spangled remix of Beshevl’s “The Traveller’s Night Song”, which is taken from his forthcoming album Wanderer.

Videos by VICE

SMD’s Jas shaw told THUMP that, “Although we had decided not to do any remixes while we got stuck into making some new SMD stuff the prospect of remixing something by Ilya, a young modern classical composer, seemed a sufficiently unlikely pairing that we immediately knew that we ought to have a go. I’m glad we did too, Ilya’s arrangement fitted surprisingly easily into our music, and it’s not every day that you get to squeeze an orchestra through a synthesiser.”

The result is a strangely bucolic and beguiling bit of pastoral-techno that sounds like everything great that Superpitcher ever made played at the same time. Rolling on for nearly seven minutes “The Traveller’s Night Song” is about as lovelorn and heart-rending a track as you’ll hear in a club all year. Check it out exclusively here on THUMP below:

Ilya Beshevli‘s new album Wanderer is released by Village Green Recordings on the 27th May.