Simon Cowell’s EDM Talent Show ‘Ultimate DJ’ Has Been Cancelled

A nation has awoken on a foggy Monday to scenes of hitherto unimaginable sadness, for Simon Cowell’s long-mooted EDM talent show Ultimate DJ has been cancelled before it even began. Again. We know, we know, and yes, we are expecting the hotlines for devastated fans of a project which would have seen “up-and-coming electronic dance music DJs competing against each other for a recording contract with Sony Music Entertainment” to open any minute now, so we can unite as a nation—nay a world—in grief.

Cowell’s vision for a dance-focused version of the X-Factor first came to public attention in 2012, but it was earlier this year that excitement really ramped up. We dreamed about what would grace our screens Saturday night after Saturday night, feel into reveries of the potential and the possible. Now that’s all gone. Another day, another set of hopes and dreams dashed.

Variety claims that “While Yahoo earlier this week had said “Ultimate DJ” was still in play and targeted to debut in early 2016, the company has since made the decision to not move forward on the project.” Tellingly, they also state that, no one at Syco—Cowell’s megalithic production company—wished to comment on the cancellation.

The news rounds off a bad weekend for the high-trousered music mogul: last night saw him accidentally headbutted by an X Factor contestant while the show lost 4 million viewers to Strictly Come Dancing. Ouch.