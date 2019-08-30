Simone Biles’ Brother Was Charged in a Triple Murder in Ohio

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, was arrested in Georgia Thursday and charged with murder over a New Year’s Eve shooting in Cleveland that left three dead.

He’s being held without bond at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia, on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury.

Biles-Thomas was staying at an Airbnb property in Cleveland on Dec. 31 when an “uninvited group” entered the property, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office that was sent to several media outlets.

That’s when “an altercation ensued” and 19-year-old Delvante Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks, and 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson were shot. All of the men died as a result of their injuries, and two others — an unnamed 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old women — were shot and injured.



Police identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter. Biles-Thomas went to high school in Cleveland, according to Cleveland.com. His Facebook profile lists him as a specialist with the U.S. Army, and he was arrested at Georgia’s Fort Stewart.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement to media outlets. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles-Thomas will likely be extradited back to Cuyahoga County for his Sept. 13 arraignment in Ohio, according to CNN. Simone Biles has not yet commented on his arrest, and Biles-Thomas isn’t listed on the biography of her personal website. Her three other siblings are.