Simple Plan Bassist Quits Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The bassist for Montreal pop punk band Simple Plan has stepped down in light of accusations of sexual misconduct that have surfaced on social media.

David Desrosiers announced on his Instagram page Thursday that he is withdrawing from the band after “recent public statements have led me to acknowledge that some of the interactions I have had with women have caused them harm.”

Desrosiers, who has been with the band since 2000, said he is seeking professional help to educate himself and “act appropriately in the future.”

“I am truly sorry for the harm I have caused to these women.”

The statement, along with an apology from the band itself, appear to be in response to a post on an Instagram account called victims_voices_montreal, in which a woman accused Desrosiers of grooming her for sex.

The post was published in French. Translated, it says Desrosiers started making inappropriate jokes when the alleged victim was a minor, and chasing her for sex as soon as she was of legal age. It says they had consensual sex but Desrosiers then began inviting his friends to sex parties that the alleged victim did not want to participate in.

“He chooses his prey in the fans of his band, so that they are silent and believe that the way he treats them is normal,” the post says.

The accuser said Desrosiers put her down if she refused to have sex with him and threatened to go to police. The post said he also threatens to prevent fans from attending shows if they do something he doesn’t like.

The post alleges Desrosiers has behaved this way towards dozens of girls.

In an Instagram post, Simple Plan apologized to their fans.

“We offer our deepest apologies to the women who were hurt by his actions,” the post says. “We are also sorry for all our fans who are disappointed by this regretful situation. We will, as a band, take time to pause, reflect and put in place guidelines to prevent similar situations from happening.”

Simple Plan rose to fame in the early 2000s, performing in the Vans Warped Tour from 1999 to 2005 and making cameos in teen movies like New York Minute starring the Olsen twins. Their songs, like “I’m Just A Kid “and “Shut Up”, are known for their whiny lyrics written from the perspective of an angsty teen.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly translated a French phrase to mean “anal sex encounters” when in fact it meant “sex parties.”

