Simply Being Near Someone You Love Could Have Surprising Effects on Your Body, Study Finds

When you’re having a really bad day, sometimes all you want is to be around someone you love. They don’t necessarily have to say anything or offer advice. You just want them there, even if you’re both sitting on the couch doing absolutely nothing.

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem wanted to know whether having someone you love nearby could affect what’s happening inside your body. They ran four experiments involving romantic partners and caregivers, and according to their study in Science Advances, simply having someone close to you in the room could affect how your body regulates blood sugar, maintains its temperature, and responds to stress.

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Scientists Found That Simply Being Near Your Partner Could Affect Your Blood Sugar

One experiment involved eating bread. Researchers had 108 adults in long-term relationships eat around 3.5 ounces of white bread on two separate occasions, once alone and once with their partner in the room. After monitoring their blood sugar for two hours, they found that participants had about 15% lower glucose response when their partner was nearby. Their blood sugar also returned to normal faster.

The researchers also had couples sit in a room chilled to 54 degrees to see whether being together affected their body temperature. People lost less heat when their partners were there, even though the room was just as cold. They saw something similar with infants, whose bodies were better at regulating certain physical responses when their mothers were close by.

“The main message is that human physiology is social,” lead researcher Shir Atzil told PsyPost. The researchers believe being near someone you trust could reduce some of the work your body does to maintain normal physical functions, including processes that have little obvious connection to relationships.

There’s also research going back decades suggesting our relationships affect us physically. In a 2006 University of Virginia study, neuroscientist James Coan scanned the brains of 16 married women while they anticipated mild electric shocks. Holding their husbands’ hands reduced activity in areas associated with threat, and women who reported happier marriages experienced the greatest benefits. Holding a stranger’s hand helped a little, too.

A much larger 2010 analysis involving more than 300,000 people found that those with stronger social relationships had a 50% greater likelihood of survival during the periods studied. The connection between social relationships and physical health has been documented for years, although researchers are still investigating why it exists.

Of course, the new experiments were brief, and all the adult participants were young, healthy, and in heterosexual relationships. Some people even had worse physiological responses with their partners around. It’s also too early to know whether these immediate changes have any meaningful impact on long-term health.

For now, the findings offer another reason to appreciate having someone you feel comfortable around. And if you’re single, don’t panic. The researchers haven’t established that you need a romantic partner to experience these benefits.