Sinéad O’Connor’s Final Album Sparked a Bitter Dispute. Now Her Family Is Teasing New Music From Late Artist

Sinéad O’Connor was allegedly working on what would become her final album before her death in July 2023. According to a July 2026 social media post from producer David Holmes, who was working with O’Connor at the time, the album was a “stone cold classic”. However, Holmes admitted he wasn’t sure if it would “ever see the light of day”.

But as of November 2026, O’Connor’s children have hinted at plans to release archival material from the late singer. O’Connor’s daughter, Róisín Waters, made a post on Instagram alluding to upcoming releases with Chrysalis Records. Additionally, she indicated that they will use O’Connor’s official social media pages as a public archive of her memory.

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Waters also noted that she and her brothers, Jake Reynolds and Yeshua Bonadio, were working on other projects related to their mother’s work. According to the post, they are managing O’Connor’s legacy and archive through their family company, Deep Dana.

“My brothers and I want these pages to be a place to celebrate Sinéad: her music, her life, and everything she meant to so many people,” Waters wrote. “They are being managed with our full knowledge and consent.”

Sinéad O’Connor’s Final Album Might See the Light of Day Very Soon, Even After Causing an Argument Online

Sinéad O’Connor’s daughter indicated that fans will learn more about the planned archival releases “soon”. Additionally, the three children will occasionally share personal stories and memories of their mother with fans. “She was your Sinéad, and she was our mum. We’d like to make room for both,” Waters added.

The news of upcoming releases through Chrysalis Records immediately brings to mind O’Connor’s final album, No Veteran Dies Alone. In his post, David Holmes described it as O’Connor’s “love letter to her children and the world.”

Holmes also shared text messages from O’Connor where the two of them discussed the album. In one message, she wrote, “Let’s make records together until one of us croaks.” Holmes concluded his caption with, “I Believe in Sinéad O’Connor”.

However, following that July 2026 post, author Adele Bertei accused Holmes of “exploiting” O’Connor’s memory. In 2025, Bertei contributed a volume to the 33 1/3 book series exploring Sinéad O’Connor’s 1994 album Universal Mother. She also indicated in her post that she communes with O’Connor’s spirit.

“SINÉAD IS FURIOUS,” Bertei wrote. “I commune with her through the veil. Go ahead, call me nuts. But I can tell you this: the undignified ‘producer’ David Holmes is exploiting her memory right now on socials and she wants you to know what’s up.”

Bertei alleged that O’Connor “dumped [Holmes] because she didn’t like his production”. She added, “Was [Sinéad] initially inspired working with him? Probably. She was impulsive as we all know, and loved being in the studio, and they did write together. But these texts he’s posting on socials? Shame on him. He’s exploiting her.”

After Bertei’s post received backlash online, she deleted her commentary. However, she later addressed the issue in a Substack post. The essay further explored her response to David Holmes’ post, including the overwhelming amount of negative comments Bertei received, “only by men, of course,” she wrote.

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