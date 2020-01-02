singapore-chili-crab-recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 (2 ½ pound|1 kilogram 134 gram) mud crab

8 chilies de arbol, stemmed

2 tablespoons soy bean paste (Taucu)

6 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

4 Holland chilies, stemmed and roughly chopped

3 small shallots, peeled and roughly chopped

1 (5-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

1 tablespoon belachan

8 ounces|240 grams tomato purée

½ cup|160 grams sweet chili sauce

1 large egg

3 tablespoons white vinegar

granulated sugar, to taste

fresh cilantro, to serve

thinly sliced scallions, to serve

steamed or fried buns (Homei brand), to serve

Directions

Prepare the crab: Remove the carapice from the crab. Wash, scrub, and remove the lungs. Break the crab down into parts. Refrigerate until ready to use. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the dry chiles and remove from the heat. Soak for 10 to 15 minutes, or until soft. Place in the bowl of a food processor along with the taucu, garlic, Holland chiles, shallots, and ginger. Purée into a paste and set aside. Heat the oil in a wok over medium-high. Add the belachan and cook, breaking it up into a paste, until fragrant and toasted, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic paste and cook, stirring constantly, until it darkens in color, 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring, until they release their oils, 4 minutes. Add the crab, chili sauce, and 2 ½ cups water and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cover. Cook until the crab is bright red and cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes. Drop the egg in the sauce and slowly whisk in to create a silky sauce. Season with the vinegar and sugar. Transfer to a plate and garnish with the cilantro and scallions. Serve with the steamed buns.

