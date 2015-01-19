Singapore Is Cracking Down on Public Drunks

Singapore is pretty much the opposite of a lawless land. Considering the high fines levied against imported chewing gum, the infamous caning of American vandal Michael Fay, and the use of capital punishment for some drug offenses, the city-state is notorious for its tough rules.

Despite that, the laws on alcohol in Singapore are relatively more lax. Its robust nightlife scene wouldn’t exist without a steady stream of booze pumping through the streets.

Videos by VICE

A newly proposed ban on public drinking, however, could put a serious damper on the party. The Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) bill that is now under consideration in Singapore’s Parliament would bar any public drinking of liquor between 10:30 PM and 7:00 AM, as well as take-away sales from retail shops during those same hours. First-time offenders could be hit with a $1,000 fine, while repeat offenders could face up to three months in jail.

It’s not exactly a death knell for drinkers; they’ll still be able to get booze from licensed bars, cafes, and restaurants after 10:30 PM. But certain areas of Singapore that are considered to be at higher risk of drunken loutishness would also be designated as “Liquor Control Zones” and subject to even tighter rules.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs doesn’t seem to think its proposed ban is that strict, though; it’s something of a happy medium between laws in New York and other US states that restrict all public drinking, and those of Hong Kong and Japan, where public drinking isn’t illegal at all.

While there will still be plenty of bars selling alcohol into the early hours, retail shops may see their bottom lines deeply affected. The Straits Times reported that many of the retailers in one neighborhood rely on the business of foreign workers, who typically purchase alcohol between 9 PM and midnight. One mini-mart owner told the paper that half of his revenue comes from alcohol sales. “It’s bad, it’s very bad news,” he said.