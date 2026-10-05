Singer Charged After Allegedly Slapping a Woman From the Stage, Then Continuing to Perform As if Nothing Happened

Georgia police have issued an arrest warrant for singer David “Sky” Whatley Jr. for allegedly slapping an audience member. The soul singer has been charged with battery, and the incident was caught on camera. On September 6, 2026, Whatley was performing at the Legendary Awards Show & Concert at the Londzell Performing Arts Theatre in Tucker, Georgia, when the singer struck Shamika Boyd, who was in the front row. Boyd ended up with two black eyes and was hit so hard that composite material in her teeth fell off. Boy attended the concert to support her daughter, a DJ also performing that evening.

In an interview with 11 Alive, Boyd expressed that she’s unhappy with how DeKalb County has handled the investigation. This incident occurred a month ago, and police didn’t issue a warrant until September 28. As of Friday, October 2, no arrest has been made. Boyd stated, “I feel like my case is not as important like other people’s cases are.”

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Boyd’s attorney, Shannin Render, spoke out, stating, “They’re just not doing their job. I’ve done this for about 10 years now, and when there’s an active warrant, you get picked up. Especially with something of such notoriety.” Render also added, “Unfortunately, Ms. Boyd let me know that they’re deciding not to go forward, and they’re going to let him turn himself in”.

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It’s Still Unclear Why Whatley Slapped Boyd

Boyd is just as confused as we are. She told 11 Alive, “When he hit me, I was devastated because I’m thinking, ‘Why did he hit me? He had no reason to hit me.’” She elaborated, “That’s the part that I don’t understand when I did nothing to him. He was in no harm, no threat, or anything. After he flipped me off, he was like, ‘Eff you B, this is for the real men.”

It’s also unclear if Whatley is aware of the arrest warrant. Surely, he’s seen the video circulating since the incident occurred in early September. Another attorney, Atiya Vereen, weighed in, explaining, “If I went out and slapped somebody, blacked their eye, and chipped their tooth, I wouldn’t be charged with simple battery.” Vereen claims Whatley should be charged with aggravated battery since he caused “bodily injury.”

Photo credit: SkyWhatley/YouTube