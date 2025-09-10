Singer d4vd Gave Away Labubus From the Stage in Minneapolis, the Same Day a Body Was Found Inside a Car Registered to Him

On Tuesday, police in Los Angeles discovered a body inside an impounded vehicle that is registered to singer d4vd. That same day, the New York-born musician took the stage in Minneapolis for a headlining concert and gave away Labubus to the crowd.

In footage from the concert, d4vd is seen turned around onstage as the crowd cheers. When he spins back to face them, he’s holding a bunch of Labubu dolls, which he then starts tossing into the crowd. He also tells them not to “fight over it,” and assures the crowd it’s “not the last thing” he’s going to throw out.

d4vd takes the stage in Minneapolis, giving away Labubus to the crowd, hours after a badly decomposed body was discovered in a Tesla registered to him

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that, around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, police officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue due to a foul odor coming from a car that had been impounded a couple of days prior. Upon investigating the Tesla, officers found a body inside a bag.

Eyewitness News reported that the vehicle is a 2023 Tesla registered in Hempstead, Texas. The car is registered to d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

In a new report from L.A.’s Fox 11, it was revealed that the body is a woman described as “approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with wavy black hair. Her age and race or ethnicity have not been determined.” She was wearing a tube top and small black leggings, as well as jewelry that included a yellow metal stud earring and a yellow metal chain bracelet. She has a tattoo on her right index finger that reads: “Shhh…”

“We know that we have human remains, and we know they were contained within a vehicle,” said Alan Hamilton, Chief of Detectives for the LAPD. “We are going to continue the investigation, and when a determination is made that potentially there was a homicide, then it will transition into a homicide investigation.”

Brands are already dropping D4VD in the wake of the crime investigation

While d4vd is not said to be a suspect at this time, the incident has still led to business losses. Crocs and Hollister are removing him from their new campaign, which previously went live on their websites and social media platforms.

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring d4vd while the investigation continues,” the brands said in a joint statement, sent to Footwear News. It doesn’t appear that d4vd has yet responded to being dropped from the ad campaign.

Notably, D4vd is scheduled to perform in Kansas City tonight (Sep. 10) as part of his Withered world tour, which started in August. The tour will make stops in Portland and Seattle — among other cities — before concluding in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The 20-year-old singer released his debut album earlier this year and is known for the songs “Romantic Homicide” and “Here with Me”, both of which have over 1 billion streams on Spotify.