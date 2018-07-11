A Singing Dog Proves Simon Cowell Does Have a Heart

America’s Got Talent has had its fair share of bizarre performances. There was that one time someone juggled stun guns and the guy who used a chainsaw to cut an apple he held in his mouth blindfolded. Last night, the audition series found a favorite in an unlikely singer—Oscar, a three-year-old Golden Retriever.

“When I play the piano he can sing,” said Pam, Oscar’s owner. “He can hold a note. He can even do a vibrato and everything.” Playing Johann Pachelbel’s “Canon in D Major,” Oscar wasted no time before he showed the crowd his vocal chops, with his back toward the audience, because who wouldn’t be nervous? According to Pam, Oscar has been singing for a year and a half, and she doesn’t doubt he’ll start writing his own lyrics soon.

Videos by VICE

Oscar is honestly the best thing America’s Got Talent’s seen and eternal tough-ass Simon Cowell seems to think so too. “I’ve done this show for a long time and I’ve always said if we could find a dog who could sing, that would be everything to me,” he said. Cowell was so smitten, he gave the dog a standing ovation, but not before taking a dig at Pam. “I think your piano playing isn’t great, by the way. It could use a little practice, but we may have found our first singing dog.”

If you’re a dog owner, you may want to go back to the drawing board with how you train your dog. It’s hard enough to get them to sit, pee where they’re supposed to, and stop chewing on things other than their toys. Oscar is out here putting puppies to shame.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.