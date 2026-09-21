Singing Halloween Pumpkin Goes Viral After People Notice Its Surprisingly Dirty Lyrics

As immortalized by Mean Girls, Halloween is the time of year when people use the costume-centric holiday as an excuse to dress as scantily as possible while toeing the line with local decency laws.

We’re used to the costumes being sexy, but not so much the Halloween-themed music, which is usually deeply unsexy stuff like “The Monster Mash,” though we can’t ignore the undercurrent of sexiness in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” But there is a jack-o’-lantern decoration out there called Jabberin’ Jack that comes preloaded with a song that has taken people by surprise because it is shockingly horny.

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Manufactured by Mindscope Products, Jabberin’ Jack is a decorative pumpkin with an LED face that animates as it sings along to one of three built-in music tracks. One of those tracks struck some listeners as a wee bit too horny for a decorative pumpkin, presumably to entertain the family, as it should probably be.

One of the songs it sings is called “Wicked for One Night,” and if you aren’t paying attention, it just sounds like any old inoffensive Halloween-themed song, this one set to a kind of like samba beat. But if you do pay attention to the lyrics, it sounds like the jack-o’-lantern is trying to have sex with you.

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Halloween Pumpkin’s Suggestive Song Goes Viral, Prompts Manufacturer Apology

The plastic singer smoothly croons lines like…

“Come closer, I have a kiss for you, and it tastes like pumpkin pie”

And…

“We’ll be wicked for one night, morbid and nefarious, and when the sun goes down, till morning it will just be us.”

And also…

“How would you like to scream all night? I’ll fill you full of fright. I’ll spoil you with my roasted pumpkin seeds.”

It’s not even two minutes long, and the whole thing manages to pack in quite a bit of pumpkin-related sexual innuendo. The guy who wrote it, Peter McEvilley, originally penned the track back in 2019 for a few thousand bucks, admitting he knew full well he was writing double entendres about a “lonely pumpkin who wants to be loved,” a quote he gave to Business Insider.

Weird how people seem to be bringing up its odd sexiness now, since the decoration has seemingly been around since 2023.

McEvilley finds the whole thing hysterical, while Mindscope Products has issued an apology to anyone they’ve made feel uncomfortable by the horny jack-o’-lantern. They say they are scrubbing the sexually charged song from their 2027 product slate. Which is a shame. So many celebrate horniness on Halloween, yet we get so few songs that act as horny Halloween anthems.

Jabberin’ Jack’s “Wicked for One Night” could still be it, even if it has been removed from its jack-o’-lantern home.