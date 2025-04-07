Single Dad Goes Viral for Telling Dates How to Act With His Child

It’s a tough world out there when you’re raising a kid—especially when you’re also trying to date. But one single dad’s unexpectedly sweet take on how to approach dating as a parent is striking a chord online.

In a viral TikTok video that’s racked up millions of views, user @___s.n.f___ lays it out simply: “When you date a single dad, it’s not your responsibility to act as the child’s mum. It’s your job to show them how daddy looks when he’s happy, respected, and what a healthy relationship looks like.”

It’s a refreshingly non-cringe take on the “bonus parent” conversation. No “instant family” pressure. No awkward attempts to parent someone else’s child. Just a focus on emotional safety, good energy, and setting the right example.

And in a dating world full of walking red flags and situationships, that message seems to be resonating.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were roughly 11 million single-parent households in the U.S. in 2022. Nearly one in three households are led by a single parent, and about 80 percent of those are headed by mothers—making the single dad perspective a little less common, but no less valid.

Dating as a parent comes with its own set of logistics and landmines. Experts say single parents should prioritize open communication and clear boundaries—with both their kids and their new partners. Making time for the relationship is important, but so is making sure the child feels secure and isn’t put in the middle.

And for the person dating that parent? It’s about stepping into the dynamic with respect, empathy, and zero savior complex. You’re not there to fix anything. You’re there to be present, honest, and emotionally available.

What this dad’s message taps into is the idea that the child isn’t looking for a replacement—they’re watching the way their parent is treated. And that kind of modeling matters.

TikTok commenters have been all over the post, praising the honesty, emotional maturity, and, for once, reasonable expectations. “This is how we break cycles,” one user wrote.

Dating while parenting isn’t easy, but maybe it’s simpler than you think: love the person, respect the kid, and help everyone involved feel a little more human.