Single-Player Modes Aren’t Coming to Pokémon Champions Any Time Soon

Although there is some fan demand for more modes and single-player activities in Pokémon Champions, the team behind the game is definitely aiming to keep PvP the focus.

“I want to Focus on PvP For The Time Being.”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions released on consoles back in April of this year and the game has since launched on mobile devices over the summer and become the main platform for high-level Pokémon tournaments.

Videos by VICE

Now that the game seems to be a success and has managed to attract a dedicated audience of PvP players, some franchise fans are wondering if it might start to add some more single-player content to attract more frequent logins and use from players who aren’t interested in PvP or tournaments.

Masaaki Hoshino, the director of Pokémon Champions, recently discussed the idea of single-player modes in Pokémon Champions during an interview with Video Games Chronicle.

Although Hoshino does credit Pokémon Stadium as being a major influence on Pokémon Champions, it sounds like there are not plans to expand single-player content in the same ways that game did.

“For the time being, we probably won’t be adding additional modes similar to Pokémon Stadium.”

Hoshino went on to explain that. “The reason is if you start adding a lot of single-player modes, that kind of moves people away from the PvP, and that actually increases the match time, which makes it a little more difficult for a PvP game. So at least while more people are increasingly playing, I want to focus on PvP for the time being.”

Although Hoshino didn’t fully shut the door on the idea forever, it definitely does not sound like a priority for the Pokémon Champions team. This is likely a disappointing answer to some fans, but it does make sense given the larger goals and purpose of Pokémon Champions.

There will always be mainline franchise entries that are almost entirely focused on single-player content and story and Pokémon Champions serves a different purpose by supporting the competitive PvP and tournament scenes.

Pokémon fans who are eager for the next major single-player adventure in the world of Pokémon may need to wait a bit longer until the 2027 release of Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves.

Be sure to check back soon for more Pokémon Champions and other Pokemon franchise news and updates.

Pokémon Champions is available now on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and mobile devices.