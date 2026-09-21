Singles Are Apparently Buying Costco Memberships to Find Love. But Does It Work?

Apparently, a new dating trend has made Costco the ideal meeting ground for lovers. In fact, some people are investing in wholesale club memberships to secure a date.

Who would’ve thought that Costco—where people purchase bulk toilet paper, Kirkland jeans, pounds of frozen food, and whatever the f*** else you could ever need—would become the latest dating hotspot? (Although, coming from someone over the age of 30, I get. Why not kill two birds with one stone?)

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What Is Costco Dating?

Costco dating is a dating trend that involves meeting prospective romantic partners at Costco, whether in the food court or protein aisle. Instead of swiping on an app and becoming someone’s pen pal for months without ever meeting, Costco dating encourages real-life interactions and low-cost date nights.

Who could say no to a $1.50 hot dog combo? I’m not above it.

“Costco could serve as an ideal meeting spot, because it takes out the gamesmanship you see at bars or in online dating,” says Sara Sloan, LMFT, CST, sex and couples therapist, and owner of Austin Concierge Therapy. “Nobody is dressed up. Meeting there brings you face to face in real life, and it helps to facilitate a more authentic connection. Plus, you can look in their cart and get an idea of what kind of lifestyle they need.”

Of course, singles aren’t the only ones seeking community and companionship at the membership warehouse club.

“Other groups, such as veterans groups, are choosing to meet up at Costco for similar reasons,” Sloan adds. “It helps avoid the risk of alcohol for those that may be struggling with it, and allows for everyone to meet up in a safe and controlled environment.”

Why Are Singles Flocking to Costco of All Places?

The better question is, why wouldn’t Costco be a single person’s heaven? The club practically meets your every need, offering endless options to you…and now, apparently, it also provides the space for meaningful connections.

“As a matchmaker, I love the Costco dating trend,” says April Davis, founder and CEO of LUMA Luxury Matchmaking. “Singles are tired of feeling like apps are the only way to connect with other singles, and I’m constantly telling people they need to get out and meet new people in real life. Everyone wants a meet-cute for a reason. It’s a better ‘how did you two meet?’ story. And meeting at Costco makes it funny!”

During the pandemic, I dreamt of meeting a handsome stranger at the grocery store. Obviously, as a single woman living alone at the time, I was deprived of all social interactions, which made me feel a bit desperate to find love in the most mundane places. (Or, really, the only indoor place aside from our homes that we were allowed at the time.)

But still, the sentiment remains: grocery store meet-cutes are adorable, and Costco only elevates the idea.

“Walking up to someone in the produce section feels a lot less serious and more wholesome than approaching them at a bar,” says Davis. “The Costco dating trend will also give you endless conversation starters. Ask them if they’ve already tried the food they’re holding or joke about the size of whatever they’re buying.”

As always, Costco is ensuring its customers return home with everything they could possibly need.