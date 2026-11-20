For some singles, the holiday season is the loneliest time of the year. But for others, it’s an opportunity to reconnect with themselves and loved ones. You certainly don’t need to be in a romantic relationship to enjoy the holidays. In fact, many singles partake in the “sleighing season” dating trend as a way to cultivate cheer and celebrate their singlehood.

What Is the ‘Sleighing Season’ Dating Trend?

Coined by the dating app Badoo, “sleighing season” involves rejecting the pressure of cuffing season and instead cultivating holiday joy and fulfillment outside of a relationship.

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“‘Sleighing season,’ a pun on the term ‘slay’ and winter sleigh, is a holiday dating trend where you embrace being single and having fun,” says Dr. Kelly Whaling of Prosper Health. “Romantic partnership can bring wonderful things, but so can being single, especially around the holidays!”

For example, with singlehood comes more autonomy, says Whaling.

“Singles have the freedom to decide how you spend your time, whose company you want, and which traditions actually matter to you,” she explains. “You can lean into friendships, spend time with family, or enjoy a quiet morning without negotiating someone else’s needs or wants, their family obligations, or holiday itineraries. So really leaning into and appreciating the strengths and unique joys of being single.”

How to Make the Best of ‘Sleighing Season’

Being single does not mean missing out on the holiday cheer. In fact, some of my best holiday seasons took place when I was single, as I had more time to spend with family and friends. Ironically enough, some of my favorite holiday memories include ordering Thai food and binge-watching cheesy Christmas movies on Netflix alone on a Friday night. Though that might sound sad to some, I cherish those memories now that I’m in a happy relationship.

“I love the ideas of hygge and ‘wintering’ for people regardless of their relationship status,” says Dr. Whaling. “There are seasons for being busy and seasons for curling up and resting. We might take a little inspiration from the bears and give ourselves permission to settle in and slow down, and we can find joy and meaning in that. We can enjoy soft blankets, warm soup, a mug of tea and a good book, twinkly lights, or a familiar movie without feeling like we should be out doing something or finding someone.”

And just because you don’t have a partner doesn’t mean you can’t still partake in holiday traditions. For example, after a painful breakup in my 20s, I went full Scrooge mode, refusing to decorate my new apartment where I now lived alone. But my dad showed up at my door, dragged me out to dinner, and took me Christmas-tree shopping, spending the entire evening stringing lights and listening to Christmas music with me. It’s now our tradition to go tree-shopping together every year.

“Traditions also help!” says Whaling. “They can give us something comforting and familiar to look forward to, a sense of belonging and connection, and you can create your own. They can be entirely solo, like decorating while your favorite holiday movie plays, baking something you love, or taking yourself to a seasonal show or holiday market. But you can also lean into friendships and family, like planning a Friendsgiving, a holiday brunch, or a cozy movie night in with special holiday pajamas and food.”

No matter how your dating life looks this year, find ways to make your “sleighing season” special.