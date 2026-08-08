Singles Are Ditching Expensive Dates for ‘Infladating,’ and a Dating Expert Has Thoughts

We all know inflation is adding more stress to our everyday lives, but what about its impact on dating? It’s so bad out there that there’s a new dating trend thought to combat financial stress.

“As costs rise due to inflation, there is a new trend that has been coined ‘infladating’ in the relationship space,” says Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking.

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In other words…we’re all struggling so much that we combined a dating trend with a financial wellness trend.

What Is Infladating?

Trombetti describes “infladating” as “being more mindful about spending on dates due to rising costs.” I mean, that sounds quite rational to me.

“This doesn’t have to be a negative thing at all and can actually help people realize they can plan something probably more romantic for a date without spending a ton of money,” she explains. “Think going to get a coffee and walking in the park, having a picnic, etc.”

For example, because we’re trying to save money, my boyfriend and I often have date nights at home, where we cook a nice (yet simple) meal together, choosing a movie to stream for free while enjoying each other’s company. To be honest, I’d take this over a fancy night out any day.

For singles going on first dates, you might need to get a bit more creative, choosing public or outdoor activities that won’t break the bank.

“When you are not in a relationship and actively dating, expensive dinners, drinks, cars, etc. all add up very quickly,” Trombetti points out. “It is totally reasonable that this is a trend that people are leaning into.”

Let’s get one thing straight, though: Infladating does not mean investing less energy into your dating life, Trombetti clarifies. Rather, it’s investing less money into it. Effort goes a long way with the right person.

What Does This Dating Trend Say About Our Economy?

Infladating has more to do with financial wellness and responsibility than it does about being a cheap date.

“From my perspective, this isn’t just a dating story, but a story about how our finances and the things that impact them affect every area of our lives, including how we pursue relationships,” says Michael McAuliffe, president and founder of Family Credit Management. “Basic everyday costs have been increasing much faster than most people’s paychecks.”

Because of this, more people are finding ways to cut back on unnecessary expenses, like expensive dinners out or pricey events.

“When groceries, rent, and gas prices are each taking a bigger share out of someone’s paycheck, they have no choice but to cut back on discretionary spending if they want to avoid going into debt, and dating is a discretionary cost,” McAuliffe states. “Going out to eat, getting drinks, and other expenses accrued on dates are much easier to cut than lowering your car payment or downsizing your apartment.”

For many people, it’s more an act of survival than a sign of “cheapness,” as many might assume. We’re all trying our best out here. In many ways, someone with financial boundaries and awareness is a green flag.

“While I can understand people wanting to go out and enjoy themselves on dates by having a nice dinner and not worrying about the money, you should feel encouraged if you’re dating someone who takes their finances seriously and wants to avoid debt,” says McAuliffe. “If the relationship continues into living together or marriage, that debt could impact you too. It’s not that people don’t want to date or aren’t as serious about the people they are dating; they’re just showing financial discipline in every area of their life.”