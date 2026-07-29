Singles Are Using ‘Eventationships’ to Survive Wedding Season

If you’ve ever seen the romantic comedy Holidate, you’re likely familiar with the concept of a stand-in “plus-one” for various seasonal gatherings and social events. It’s much easier to bring a platonic date than to hear your mom ask about your dating life for the millionth time, reminding you that your biological clock is ticking…

And as wedding season settles in, more singles are facing the dreaded social pressure and financial burden that single guests must shoulder alone. In fact, singles are becoming so overwhelmed by these expectations that they’ve developed an entirely new dating trend based on the struggle: the eventationship, aka an agreement between two singles who commit to being each other’s plus-ones for wedding season.

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What Is an Eventationship?

An eventationship is a relationship specifically dedicated to attending events together. You might not actually be committed to each other or involved in a romantic affair, but you do share an agreement to be each other’s plus-ones, especially for weddings.

“Going alone or with a friend can draw unwanted attention from family members or random drunk uncles who decide they are matchmakers,” says Angelika Koch, Dating & Relationships Expert at Taimi. “A decoy date gives the impression that you’re taken, saving you from getting paired up with someone’s single cousin.”

Many people assume an eventationship is similar to a situationship, but the two are actually quite different. When it comes to an eventationship, you and your partner are essentially fulfilling specific roles for each other.

“There is no awkward in-between stage. Your plus-one has a specific purpose, and you’ve made them aware of it,” says Koch. “They get free food and drinks, and you don’t have to explain your single status to strangers. It’s a win-win.”

What to Tell Friends and Family

Our loved ones typically just want what’s best for us, so when they’re meeting a potential partner or wedding date, they might be curious to learn more about the person.

“When someone asks, ‘So, when are you two getting married?’ or ‘Are you official?’ the best response is the ‘slow burn’ approach,” Koch says. “Say, ‘We’re just really enjoying getting to know each other right now and having fun.’ It’s the truth: you are just having fun, and it immediately shuts down the high-pressure timeline questions without fabricating a fake relationship history.”

How to Avoid Heartbreak in an Eventationship

The only downside of an eventationship is the risk of getting hurt—or hurting your plus-one. Boundaries and honest communication are crucial in this dynamic.

“Weddings are designed to be romantic, which makes them a breeding ground for misplaced feelings. The trick is to treat the arrangement a bit like a team sport,” Koch recommends. “Before the event, agree on the boundaries: Are we holding hands for photos? Are we kissing, or strictly keeping it platonic? Establishing these physical boundaries beforehand prevents blurred lines. Because right the moment you start treating them like a traditional partner behind closed doors, the eventationship can be dissolved into a messy situationship.”

Of course, just because you might start no-strings-attached doesn’t mean you won’t fall head-over-heels for each other—no matter how many boundaries you put in place. Just be sure to check in with each other (and yourself) consistently, so you’re both on the same page.

“When you strip away the anxiety of ‘Where is this going?’ and ‘Do they like me?’, you get to see a person in their most authentic, relaxed state,” says Koch. “You’re watching how they handle travel delays, family drama, and getting to know your circle. If you survive a chaotic wedding season together and realize you actually miss them on a random Tuesday, it might be time to renegotiate the terms.”