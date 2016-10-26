Sink Into A Three Day Darkness With Votaries New Video ‘Trick Tomorrow’

​Flower petals floating in a bath, veladora candles, and smoking ciggies, in a car with rain running down the windscreen, Votaries​ new video “Trick Tomorrow” has some dark and tense vibes running through it.

Written and directed by Valerian Zamel,​ who has worked with Ukiah Drag and Willis Earl Beal, the video depicts a slow, hypnotic descent into darkness, while also evoking the surreal, and dreamy aesthetics of the song.

Videos by VICE

Votaries is the current musical project of Jackson Scott, an Asheville, North Carolina resident with a penchant for poppy psych. Taken from their upcoming debut album Psychometry, “Trick Tomorrow,” delivers dark shoegaze that gently flickers like a religious candle.

“”Trick Tomorrow” has a wonderful quicksand feeling to it, as soon as I heard the song I felt as if I was being pulled into dark waters,” explains Valerian, “I knew I wanted to create a music video that had that similar quicksand feeling, a hypnotic journey into ones self.”

Check the tense video below.

​

‘Psyochmetry’ is available Oct 28 on Wharf Cat Records.​