Sirius Season Is Coming, and Astrologers Say It’s a Time for Fresh Starts

Every year around this time, while everyone’s distracted by beach trips and rosé, something interesting is happening in the sky. Sirius Season runs from July 6 through mid-August, and if you’ve never heard of it, that’s about to change.

According to Antonella, a professional astrologer at Psychic World, this isn’t a single moment to circle on your calendar. “Sirius Season is a whole energetic window, not just a single day,” she says.

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“Think of it like the star slowly waking up, building in intensity across July and into August. It begins with the solar conjunction in early July, when Sirius and our Sun are in perfect alignment. That’s when things start to shift. By the time we reach 8/8, the Lions Gate, we’re right in the heart of it.”

What Is Sirius, Exactly?

Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky, and its history makes Mercury’s retrograde look like a passing trend. Ancient Mesopotamians called it the “Star of Stars.” In Egyptian mythology, it was associated with the goddess Isis and was considered a symbol of renewal and abundance. The ancient Egyptians built their entire calendar around its movements—its annual reappearance on the horizon signaled the flooding of the Nile, which meant the end of drought and the start of a new agricultural cycle.

“That symbolism is still absolutely relevant today,” says Antonella. “When Sirius returns, it’s asking us—what do you want to call in for the rest of the year?”

What’s the Lions Gate Portal?

The peak of Sirius Season lands on August 8, known in spiritual circles as the Lions Gate Portal. It happens annually when the Sun is in Leo and Earth aligns with both Sirius and the Orion constellation, a configuration the ancient Egyptians considered sacred. In astrological terms, Sirius is associated with ambition, brilliance, fame, and spiritual illumination. Some traditions call it the “Greater Sun,” a cosmic source of energy that our own Sun doesn’t replicate.

What Does This Mean for You?

Cancer placements are especially activated this season. Sirius sits at 14 degrees of tropical Cancer, so anyone with significant Cancer energy in their chart may notice pronounced shifts in July and August around emotional clarity, intuition, and sense of purpose. Leo season overlaps almost entirely with the peak of Sirius Season, pulling themes of confidence and self-expression into the foreground.

Antonella suggests three ways to work with the energy. Set an intention on July 6, even if it’s just writing down what you want from the rest of 2026. Journal around the Lions Gate on 8/8—what are you ready to release, what are you stepping into? And if you can, watch the sunrise in early August, when Sirius becomes visible on the eastern horizon just before dawn.

“We live in a culture that tends to mark new beginnings in January,” Antonella says. “But summer can be just as powerful a moment to pause, reassess your goals, and set a new direction. That’s why many people think of Sirius Season as a cosmic second wind.”