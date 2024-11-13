Sitting on the Toilet for More Than 10 Minutes Is Bad for Your Butt

Sure, you’re just idly passing the time on your phone or reading a book while sitting on the toilet. It’s one of the most inert activities you could possibly partake in. Surely, there are no medical downsides whatsoever. Well, think again, idiot. Turns out that sitting on the toilet for an extended period is extremely bad for your butt.

Hemorrhoids, weakened pelvic muscles, increased risk of rectal prolapse — you sure you want to doomscroll when your asshole can literally fall out and possibly touch the surface of the toilet water? Doctors are now recommending people spend no more than 5 to 10 minutes on the toilet. Yes, I understand that your toilet is your safe space, but anything longer than that and gravity becomes your biggest enemy.

Videos by VICE

Gravity causes a buildup of pressure in your lower body, affecting all sorts of stuff, including your blood circulation. The pressure buildup can enlarge veins around the anus and rectum which can cause hemorrhoids. Pelvic floor muscles can get strained and weaken as you sit. Doesn’t sound like anything too important until you realize that you need those muscles to poop. If those muscles get messed up you could wind up more prone to constipation or unable to fully evacuate your bowels when you poop.

And while you’re at it, medical experts are also saying that you should really stop forcing your bowel movements. This has been common knowledge for years now but if medical professionals are still going on about it in CNN health articles today, that means way too many of you are straining on the toilet like you’re trying to fuse yourself to the toilet. Forcing it can lead to hemorrhoids.

To cut down on your bathroom time, medical professionals say to cut down on distractions in the bathroom so you don’t sit there for longer than you need to. If you’re sitting there for a while because you haven’t dropped the poop you went in there to drop, they recommend quitting after 10 minutes and maybe walking around a little to stimulate your gut. And then maybe consider adding some more water and fiber to your diet.

Or, better yet, get yourself a squatty potty, one of those footstools that raises your feet so that when you’re pooping in a way that’s more in line with how our bodies are designed to poop.