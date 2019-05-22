Six Dead and More than 200 Injured as Post-Election Riots Erupt in Jakarta

Riots have broken out in the streets of Jakarta following the release of Indonesia’s official election results. Supporters of unsuccessful presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto turned violent on Tuesday, The Guardian reports, clashing with security forces and setting fire to a police dormitory and vehicles. National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said that the violence continued throughout the night, with police allegedly having arrested 20 “provocateurs” so far. Six people are dead and more than 200 are injured.

The fracas erupted after it was confirmed that incumbent President Joko Widodo had won a second term, clinching victory with 55.5 percent of the vote. Widodo’s opponent, the ex-special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, refuted the outcome of the election, alleging that the poll had been compromised by widespread fraud, and declared that his party would contest the results in court.

Key players from Prabowo’s corner have recently been soliciting “people power” in order to respond to the electoral outcome—while 30,000 troops were deployed to secure Jakarta ahead of a planned protest. Last night, that tension reached breaking point.

Protesters threw rocks, molotov cocktails, and burning projectiles during the riots, while Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono told The Guardian that police used tear gas and water cannons to stave them off. “During the rally, the mob threw stones, wood and Molotov cocktails,” said Dedi. One man reportedly died after suffering a gunshot wound, according to Indonesian news site Tirto, while two more people were taken to intensive care after being shot. Dedi has insisted, however, that security officers military personnel on the ground were not equipped with live bullets.

As of this morning protestors had started gathering outside the elections supervisory agency building in Jakarta. Tirto has since reported that the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) have moved into the area where the clash between protesters and police had taken place. With the TNI now on guard, those clashes have reportedly ceased.

