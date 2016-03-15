6 Art Masterpieces to Replace Facebook’s Reaction Emojis

Facebook’s reaction emojis come in a simple set of six. By touching the “like” button, or hovering a cursor over it on a computer, five other emoji options pop up—“love,” “haha,” “wow,” “sad” and “angry.” In a nice little touch, there are now Firefox and Chrome extensions that tweak these six emojis into other expressions, including Pokémon, Soot Sprites, and Donald Trump. Users can also upload their very own emoji substitute reaction packs. With that in mind, here are six possible reactions to upload for artwork variations on Facebook’s existing emojis, ranging from modernist masterpieces to pop culture portraits.

Le Pouce, César Baldaccini’s giant 40-foot sculpture of a thumb at Paris’ La Défense would make a great “like” button.

Image via Creative Commons (Christine und Hagen Graf)

Jeff Koons may be more businessman than artist, churning out artworks as investments, but his piece The Hanging Heart is perfect for the “love” emoji.

The face I make every Monday! Exciting week ahead! | #performancepainting | #performancepainter | #davidgaribaldi | #mickjagger A photo posted by David Garibaldi (@garibaldiarts) on Oct 26, 2015 at 7:55am PDT

Pop artist David Garibaldi is famous for making “performance paintings.” His painting of Mick Jagger would make for the nice “haha” emoji, as Mick’s big mouth and big smiles are legendary.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Edvard Munch’s iconic painting The Scream is the obvious candidate for “wow.”

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Roy Lichtenstein is famous for making comic book-style paintings into Pop art ready for galleries and museums. His painting Drowning Girl, in which said girl is crying, is almost too perfect for the “sad” emoji.

Image via Wiki Commons

Francis Bacon was David Lynch before David Lynch. There is no better “angry” emoji than his legendary painting Head VI, which is a dark and surreal remix of Diego Velázquez’s Portrait of Innocent X.

What reactions would you use? Let us know @CreatorsProject or in the comments below.

