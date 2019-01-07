VICE
‘Six Small Moments,’ Today’s Comic by Nishant Saldanha

1546888216495-1
1546888223836-2
1546888232021-3
1546888245292-4
1546888254734-5
1546888262428-6

Check out more of Nishant’s art on his Tumblr and Instagram.

