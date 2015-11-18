A Supply Teacher in Chicago Gave 11-Year-Old Kids a Test on Chief Keef, and the Parents Are Pissed

School tests are boring. Pythagoras theorum? Get the hell outta here! Coastal erosion? Go screw yourself! The difference between latitude and longitude? Snooze-alert! What about pop culture references? Some jokes? The rapper Chief Keef? A quiz on Chicago rap artist Chief Keef would be much more fun than multiple choice questions on alkaline and acid. Right?

If you’re a student, then sure. It’s lit! If you’re a parent, not so much. A Chicago substitute teacher gave sixth-grade music students a quiz on Chief Keef and now parents are truly “pissed”. So much so that one irate mother has made a 45-minute YouTube video/podcast about the whole thing.

The list of questions include:

– Where was he placed on house arrest?

– Who shot Chief Keef when he was 16?

– What Kanye West song was Chief Keef featured on?

– At what age did he stop attending school?

– What was Chief Keef debut album?

– What year was “Bang It” released?

Understandably parents are upset because Chief Keef isn’t the greatest role model to their children. “What happened to studying notes, playing instruments?” says Katrina Sanders, mother of one of the school children, in the YouTube video. “My son had to go on the computer to see who this clown is because we are not exposed to [him] in the home or church.”

She goes on to say how, when returning home from school that evening, her son had questions about the illuminati and told her, “‘Mama, the girls are squeezing their cheeks together and twerking in class.” Watch the full video below: