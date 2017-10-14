Siyahkal’s “خند بزن ای برادر / Smile Brother” Is Explosive Persian Hardcore

Siyahkal is a Toronto hardcore band who sing in the Farsi dialect. The band are named after a 1971 guerrilla operation conducted by the Organization of Iranian People’s Fedai Guerrillas against the Iranian government. I first became aware of their music through a demo that was recorded by Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco. One track in particular, “Koskesh-e-Khar/Iranian Scream”, stood out as a truly blazing piece of agitated hardcore punk rock. An Iranian cab driver once called to find out more about the track and the band, after I played it on radio.

Their latest release بخند بزن ای برادر / Smile Brother, continues the chaotic but taut punk. “Machine Gun” is all lurching tension with samples of rifle fire, “Bootcamp” has elements of what sounds like a traditional Iranian song while the closing “Zombies of Tehran” with barked vocals is kind of terrifying. These are some the best hardcore punk songs of 2017.

Videos by VICE

لبخند بزن ای برادر’/Smile Brother is available now from Bandcamp.

Correction: An earlier version of this article mentioned that Siyahkal are originally from Calgary. Only two members of the band are from Calgary.