Jeremy Klein: Testing the Boundaries of Skating

Jeremy Klein is a true skate legend; the first to back smith a handrail and a pioneer of street skating who’s always stirred up a bit of chaos and mischief. His style and influence can be seen with his parts in iconic videos like World Industries’ “Rubbish Heap”, Birdhouse’s “The End”, and Hookups’ “Destroying America”. Even in his 50s, Jeremy Klein keeps the spirit of skateboarding alive, channeling its rebellious, independent vibe through his company, JK Industries.

In this episode of Epicly Later’d, we sit down with Jeremy to see what keeps his passion and motivation for skateboarding alive.