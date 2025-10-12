Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back—And You Can Finally Buy It Again

He’s 12-feet tall, perpetually naked, can never die, and loves Halloween. No, I’m not just talking about that weirdo who lives in the cul-de-sac. I’m talking about the Skelly, the Home Depot skeleton.

Skelly lives for Halloween. As an enormous, immobile skeleton, that’s basically all he’s got to live for. And you can buy a Skelly for $300 right now.

Videos by VICE

Just a mononym, like Cher

He’s got posable limbs and “LCD eyes,” which sounds like the name of a shoegaze band you’d encounter in a Brooklyn bar at 8 p.m. on a Monday night. He towers over everybody, including NBA players.

Introduced in 2020 in the thick of the COVID pandemic lockdowns, he was the closest many of us got to family for the holiday. Skelly’s grown an entire family since then, including Skelly Dog, Skelly Cat, and Skelly Dog that’s sitting, which I guess is a different member of the family.

Skelly doesn’t have a significant other or any kids, though, which is fine, rad, totally cool. He lives a kid-free lifestyle and doesn’t need anybody else to complete him, just a bunch of desiccated pets.

He does have Ultra Skelly, though, a new addition to the family in 2025. At 6.5′, he’s like Skelly’s younger, more tech-savvy cousin from the city, like on a sitcom. Via a smartphone app, you can move his electrically controlled body parts.

You can also use Bluetooth to have Ultra Skelly automatically comment on anybody’s costume or greet them when they approach, via a set of five pre-set recordings, which you can also supplement with up to 30 30-second recordings of your own through the smartphone app. You can also program his LCD eyes in any one of 18 designs, including birthday confetti, frog, and the USA flag.

Skelly sure beats the old-fashioned, motion-activated witch that used to hang on peoples’ front doors.