Three of grime’s greats have collaborated on new track, “Can’t See Me Again”. The track, which premiered at Fader, is one of 16 tracks released on the forthcoming Concrete Jungle mixtape coming out on Alwayz Recordings. Skepta’s first verse namechecks siblings JME and Julie, Bashy shouts out Sega Megadrive and Drake’s “no new friends” lyric, and Kano just reminds everyone how insanely good Kano is. Listen below.