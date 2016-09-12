Skepta Has Collaborated with Levi’s to Create a New Community Music Space in Tottenham

Man’s never been in the V&A when it’s shutdown, aiiii… If there’s one thing that Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha probably hadn’t envisioned when they opened west London’s famous museum of art and design in 1857, it was Tottenham’s finest MC showering down between the marble pillars of the grand entrance. More fool them for their lack of foresight.

Despite being in the music game for almost as long as Victoria was in the monarchy game (okay, 12 years vs. 64; maybe not quite), it’s only Skepta’s relatively recent reinvention that has made him an icon of anti-establishment rebellion and defiant independence. But there he was in South Kensington on Tuesday night, on a stage specially set up in front of Giovanni Bologna’s 16th century sculpture “Samson Slaying A Philistine”, slaying the mic and performing the two global hits that sealed his journey to redemption: “That’s Not Me” and “Shutdown”.

Skepta was appearing at the launch of the V&A’s new exhibition You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966-1970. Though it’s hard to imagine the Meridian soldier in a mop-top or a tie-dye t-shirt, the exhibition looks at how the 60s counter-culture propelled pop culture’s rebellious edge into the future – and so, in partnership with sponsor Levi’s, Skepta has announced an ambitious new project to “plant some new seeds” in Tottenham’s musical soil, by creating a new music space in the area.

A short introductory video gave a taste of what is to come – a series of two months of music education classes for a group of young people from the area that tested young Joseph Junior Adenuga, but made him what he is, too. The kids will learn about modern music, recording, lighting design, sound production, how to build social media presence as an artist – and they will get the opportunity to spend time with Skepta and other music experts. “I want to show the young generation that success is not something you search for externally, it is from within,” Skepta told us about the classes. “Help people to understand that all your thoughts and ideas can become reality with a bit of hard work and dedication.”

The classes will take place at the Selby Centre in Tottenham, a community centre less than half a mile away from Meridian Walk, the street where Skepta and JME grew up and – with no support from the music industry – made their names. The two brothers have thrived because of their independence, not in spite of it, and hope to pass on this self-sufficient spirit to the next generation. After bouncing through the two songs – you haven’t lived till you’ve seen grime fans try and pogo on mosaic flooring, the Romans would have a bloody fit – Skepta told a story about trying to pass down the message to an aspiring Tottenham younger: “You don’t need money,” he said, “you can do this by yourself” – only to be met with the response “That’s easy for you to say, you’re Skepta.” “That touched me deeply,” he told the assembled crowd – so he resolved to pass on some more specific lessons about carving out DIY stardom in the 21st century music industry. The project will culminate with a performance from Skepta’s students – and the man himself – at the V&A on November 5th. Samson had better be ready for some more slewage.

