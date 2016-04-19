The Brit Awards Can Suck It, Skepta’s Been Nominated for an Ivor Novello

The story of Skepta and the Brit Awards has been so well documented that at this point it’s essentially a modern-day legend. It’s become ingrained in our conciousness, highlighting a problem that extends beyond the MC and into the wider recognition of grime within the music industry. So let’s just take a moment to breathe in today’s news – which is that the MC has been nominated for an Ivor Novello award, recognising the fact that “Shutdown” captured the spirit and sound of a generation and is undoubtedly one of the best songs to be released in the last twelve months.

For those who don’t know, the Ivor Novello is like a slightly more credible version of the Brit Awards – kinda like the difference between drinking Nescafe instant and sipping a barista made latte. While the Brit Awards only officially recognises Coldplay, the Ivor Novello recognises all songwriting and composing talents from around the world. Which is why it’s affirming to see Skepta’s “Shutdown” getting the nod of respect and appreciation it has always deserved.

Alongside Skepta’s nomination, the entire roster for this year’s awards was announced this morning, which includes Roots Manuva, Jamie xx, and Snakehips. Of course, we could be really cynical about it – Ivor Novello still rewards mediocrity, having given out awards in the past to Mika, Avril Lavigne and Will Young, and nominating the aforementioned Sheeran and Bay this year. But then again, that’s the way of the world; even Nando’s has some bland tasting items on the menu. For now, we must look upon Skepta’s nomination as an achievement to be celebrated.

Here are the rest of the nominations:

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

Ed Sheeran – “Bloodstream”

Wolf Alice – “Bros”

Jamie – Lawson – “Wasn’t Expecting That”

Best Contemporary Song

Snakehips (ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper) – “All My Friends”

Roots Manuva – “Cargo”

Skepta – “Shutdown”

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

James Bay – “Hold Back The River”

Jess Glynne – “Hold My Hand”

Years & Years – “King”

Album Award

Villagers – Darling Arithmetic

Jamie xx – In Colour

Gaz Coombes – Matador

Best Original Film Score

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury – Ex_Machina

John Powell – Pan

Faris Badwan and Rachel Zeffira – The Duke of Burgundy

Best Television Soundtrack

Stuart Earl – And Then There Were None

Edmund Butt – From Darkness

Keefus Ciancia and David Holmes – London Spy