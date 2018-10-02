Watch the Inspiring New Documentary About Skepta’s Homecoming Festival

This year, Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga headed to Lagos for the second installment of the city’s Homecoming festival, hosted and created by Skepta and filmed it. Julie in Lagos is a three-part series showing the beauty of the city under the lens of music, fashion, and sports. “The idea of the concert was that it felt like a playlist,” said Skepta’s manager, Grace Ladoja. “The whole show was dictated by sound. Wiz and Skepta in the middle, J Hus at the end, Wavy opened it, and it was so beautiful to see and embrace that, we’re just trying to help bring those dots together.”



The existence of a festival like Skepta’s Homecoming is useful to end the negative connotation that countries in Africa only operate in a deficit with resources only used for exploitation. “Africa has diamonds, the gold, the oil, it’s the belly button of the Earth. For a long time we’ve been sold this version of it that’s not true, so throughout my music throughout my art I’ve always tried to put it on a pedestal,” said Skepta. “Everyone who didn’t want to say where they were from, everyone who didn’t want to acknowledge anyone, everyone that used to laugh at African actors are now listening to Afrobeats, Wizkid, Davido, techno, everything.”

Julie’s literal homecoming (she has Nigerian roots) and Skepta’s Homecoming is what happens when ancestry and the black diaspora collide. Watch the entire Julie in Lagos series on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

