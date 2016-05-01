Skepta Just Dropped a New Video for “Man”

Skepta’s global reach is becoming incredible, and hearing how far he’s pushed his style of Grime it’s not hard to see why. Today he dropped a brand new video for the track “Man,” due off his upcoming record Konniciwa, which drops this Friday May 6. The video follows Skepta through all kinds of places, starting at a show and moving towards different spots, throwing down Skepta stickers on every wall and butt they can, and a run in with the police. It’s a good visual representation of what we can expect from the record, and Skepta sounds better than ever.

Watch the trailer for our VICELAND show, ‘Noisey London’ featuring Skepta and many more grime MCs.