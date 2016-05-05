Stream Skepta’s ‘Konnichiwa’ Album Release Party, In Tokyo, Right Now!

Skepta’s Konnichiwa is out tomorrow, but the grime don is streaming a release party for the album as you read this. Fittingly, the Boiler Room party is in Tokyo, which also means it’s technically out already. You know, because they’re like 13 hours ahead of us and all that. The stream will also feature several local artists in addition to the man himself so watch below. Arigatou gozaimasu.

