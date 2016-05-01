Skepta Messes with Cops and Vandalizes a Car in His New Video

Grime MC and producer Skepta dropped a new video this morning, and no matter what you did last night, it probably doesn’t compete with the skulduggery shown here.

In the video for “Man,” under a sparse four-note beat, Skepta patches together smart phone videos of him stamping large sticker-sized stamps to women’s rear ends and broken car windshields. The video, which takes place over the course of a long evening in London, begins at a rowdy after party with the camera casting its lens on various acts of bacchanalia. Sometime after the party, as Skepta and his crew wander the streets, a cop car pulls up to them. In retaliation, they surround the vehicle, antagonizing the police inside until they pull away quickly. Finally, to end a night of debauchery and hooliganism, the group destroy a parked car, roundhousing the windows and spraypainting “FUCK YOU” on the dash. Watch it above.

Skepta’s fourth album, Konnichiwa, drops this week on May 6.