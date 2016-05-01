Skepta’s Video for “Man” Is the Best Party You’ve Never Been To

It’s been a minute since anybody of note uploaded a music video with a maximum resolution of 480p, but then Skepta is not most people. Below you can watch the video for “Man,” which just dropped, because it’s a bank holiday weekend and everybody is hungover and Skepta knows how to take care of his fans. Filmed by Risky Roadz at the best party you’ve never been to (which includes rules such as “no sex in the dressing room” and “Snapchat and die”), the whole thing will get you feeling misty-eyed for the glory days of Channel U—in that it was filmed on a hand-held camera and culminates in everyone smashing up a car.

Watch below, and prepare your mind, body, and soul for Konnichiwa, which drops May 6.