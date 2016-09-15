Skepta Claims 2016 Mercury Prize



Photo courtesy of Melt! Booking.

Grime ringleader Skepta has claimed the 2016 Mercury Prize, beating out Anohni, David Bowie, and more. The 33-year-old MC released his tour-de-force Konnichiwa—his fourth studio album—on May 6 via his own Boy Better Know label. When it dropped, Noisey described it as the “sound of the underground finally standing proud at street level.” The win is a fitting achievement for an artist who’s been instrumental in turning grime from a London sound into a global phenomenon—the BBC notes that this marks only the second time a grime artist has won the Mercury.

