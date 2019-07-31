We’re Giving Away Tickets to Skepta’s Sold-Out Warehouse Project Night

What are you doing this autumn? Haven’t thought about it? Well you should, because there are only a few weeks of summer left, and then the leaves start crinkling and falling off the trees and your weekends can no longer involve just sitting on a patch of grass with some cans. You’ll have to start making actual plans, and go indoors sometimes. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

But this is where we come in. The Warehouse Project (you know, the seasonal massive club nights that run in Manchester) are switching to a brand new 10,000-capacity Mayfield venue called Depot for their series of gigantic parties. The first hits on Saturday the 20th of September, and the full season of parties caps off at New Year’s Eve.

We’ll be there this year, when Skepta presents a sold-out night in association with Noisey, on Saturday the 23rd of November, where those quick enough to nab tickets will be able to catch sets from M Huncho, Flohio, Jaykae, Noisey DJs and a bunch of others too (see the full line-up right below, correct at the time of writing). Good shit:

If you missed out, we’re giving away tickets via VICE UK’s Instagram account. All is not lost. But as we said, our party with Skepta isn’t the only thing happening across this year’s Warehouse Project season. Aphex Twin, Mura Masa, Homo Electric, Annie Mac and The Hacienda are also due to curate nights of their own, happening across Depot’s spaces (Concourse and Archive) as well as others. You’ll be able to catch a huge range of acts, from Four Tet, Disclosure, Nina Kraviz, Chase & Status, NAO and Goldie to The Martinez Brothers, Maya Jane Coles, Bicep, Peggy Gou, DJ Barely Legal, Underworld and Fatboy Slim. Here’s a sample of some of the recently announced nights in the season (correct at the time of writing):

FRIDAY THE 4TH OF OCTOBER

ALL NIGHT LONG



Depot: The Martinez Brothers

Cuttin Headz

Concourse: Eats Everything

Archive: Honey Dijon

FRIDAY THE 11TH OF OCTOBER

WHP PRESENTS

MK

Diplo

Gorgon City

Pleasure State Live

Lee Foss

Low Steppa

Riva Starr

Weiss

Leftwing:Kody

KC Lights

Meduza

Dom Dolla

PAX

Nightlapse

Understate

Biscits

Lewis Jordan

SATURDAY THE 19TH OF OCTOBER

ADAM BEYER PRESENTS DRUMCODE

A-Z

Adam Beyer

Alan Fitzpatrick

B.Traits

Bart Skils

Bec

Boxia

Dense & Pika

Enrico Sangiuliano

Ida Engberg

Joel Mull

Layton Giordani

Maceo Plex

Maya Jane Coles

Monika Kruse

Pan-Pot

Pig&Dan

SAMA

Victor Ruiz

Wehbba

SATURDAY THE 26TH OF OCTOBER

CURATED BY FOUR TET

Four Tet

Skrillex

Peggy Gou

Jon Hopkins [DJ set]

Four Tet b2b Skrillex

Daphni

Mall Grab

Hessle Audio: Ben UFO, Pearson Sound & Pangaea

Avalon Emerson

Courtesy

Skee Mask

Lone

DJ Q

Flava D

DJ Champion

Barely Legal

Saoirse

upsammy

SHERELLE

Swing Ting

Martha

D. Tiffany

Krysko

Eat Your Own Ears DJs

SATURDAY THE 21ST OF DECEMBER

FATBOY SLIM

Fatboy Slim

Eats Everything

Melé

Josh Butler

Eli & Fur

Route 94

Prospa

Cousn

+ more

Whew, we would frankly run out of breath trying to reel them all off, but you can find out more – and grab any remaining tickets – via The Warehouse Project website. There, that’s autumn sorted.



