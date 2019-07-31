We’re Giving Away Tickets to Skepta’s Sold-Out Warehouse Project Night

What are you doing this autumn? Haven’t thought about it? Well you should, because there are only a few weeks of summer left, and then the leaves start crinkling and falling off the trees and your weekends can no longer involve just sitting on a patch of grass with some cans. You’ll have to start making actual plans, and go indoors sometimes. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.
But this is where we come in. The Warehouse Project (you know, the seasonal massive club nights that run in Manchester) are switching to a brand new 10,000-capacity Mayfield venue called Depot for their series of gigantic parties. The first hits on Saturday the 20th of September, and the full season of parties caps off at New Year’s Eve.
We’ll be there this year, when Skepta presents a sold-out night in association with Noisey, on Saturday the 23rd of November, where those quick enough to nab tickets will be able to catch sets from M Huncho, Flohio, Jaykae, Noisey DJs and a bunch of others too (see the full line-up right below, correct at the time of writing). Good shit:
If you missed out, we’re giving away tickets via VICE UK’s Instagram account. All is not lost. But as we said, our party with Skepta isn’t the only thing happening across this year’s Warehouse Project season. Aphex Twin, Mura Masa, Homo Electric, Annie Mac and The Hacienda are also due to curate nights of their own, happening across Depot’s spaces (Concourse and Archive) as well as others. You’ll be able to catch a huge range of acts, from Four Tet, Disclosure, Nina Kraviz, Chase & Status, NAO and Goldie to The Martinez Brothers, Maya Jane Coles, Bicep, Peggy Gou, DJ Barely Legal, Underworld and Fatboy Slim. Here’s a sample of some of the recently announced nights in the season (correct at the time of writing):
FRIDAY THE 4TH OF OCTOBER
Depot: The Martinez Brothers
Cuttin Headz
Concourse: Eats Everything
Archive: Honey Dijon
FRIDAY THE 11TH OF OCTOBER
MK
Diplo
Gorgon City
Pleasure State Live
Lee Foss
Low Steppa
Riva Starr
Weiss
Leftwing:Kody
KC Lights
Meduza
Dom Dolla
PAX
Nightlapse
Understate
Biscits
Lewis Jordan
SATURDAY THE 19TH OF OCTOBER
A-Z
Adam Beyer
Alan Fitzpatrick
B.Traits
Bart Skils
Bec
Boxia
Dense & Pika
Enrico Sangiuliano
Ida Engberg
Joel Mull
Layton Giordani
Maceo Plex
Maya Jane Coles
Monika Kruse
Pan-Pot
Pig&Dan
SAMA
Victor Ruiz
Wehbba
SATURDAY THE 26TH OF OCTOBER
Four Tet
Skrillex
Peggy Gou
Jon Hopkins [DJ set]
Four Tet b2b Skrillex
Daphni
Mall Grab
Hessle Audio: Ben UFO, Pearson Sound & Pangaea
Avalon Emerson
Courtesy
Skee Mask
Lone
DJ Q
Flava D
DJ Champion
Barely Legal
Saoirse
upsammy
SHERELLE
Swing Ting
Martha
D. Tiffany
Krysko
Eat Your Own Ears DJs
SATURDAY THE 21ST OF DECEMBER
Fatboy Slim
Eats Everything
Melé
Josh Butler
Eli & Fur
Route 94
Prospa
Cousn
+ more
Whew, we would frankly run out of breath trying to reel them all off, but you can find out more – and grab any remaining tickets – via The Warehouse Project website. There, that’s autumn sorted.