Skepta’s Warehouse Project Night in Association with Noisey Was Huge

On Saturday night, it all kicked off. As intermittent drizzle spat outside, Warehouse Project night Skepta Presents, in association with Noisey, saw performances from some of UK rap’s biggest rising stars alongside DJ sets from other talents. The Skepta-curated night also featured a thundering headline set by the Mercury Prize-winning British rapper himself. Fans gathered at The Warehouse Project’s Depot space in Manchester – a huge venue inside a disused train station which can hold up to 10,000 people. The line up spread across two stages and included Radio 1Xtra’s Tiffany Calver, Noisey DJs, London’s Flohio, Brummie Jaykae, Noisey Summer 2019 cover star Octavian as well as Manchester’s own Black Josh, who drew in a huge crowd in The Concourse. Photographer Ashley Biack was there to catch the action. Check out the pictures below.

Flohio.

M Huncho.

Octavian.

Octavian

Skepta.





@a.biack