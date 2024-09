Noisey is proud to present the new visual from man of the moment Skepta for the track “Top Boy” off his recent Tim Westwood mixtape.

The footage is all taken from his recent tour of North America and Canada culminating at Drake’s OVO Fest in Toronto.

Noisey was there throughout the trip and a full length documentary about it is coming soon.

