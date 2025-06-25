When the snow melts, the weird stuff reveals itself.

Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado recently wrapped up its annual mountain cleanup and unearthed 780 pounds of trash that had been buried beneath the snowpack. Among the rogue gear and forgotten gadgets: a spatula, an old iPod Nano, a Canadian two-dollar coin, and what employees initially believed was a mysterious message in a bottle.

Videos by VICE

More than 150 resort staff took part in the event, which takes place each season after the mountain closes. According to The New York Post and a Facebook video posted by the resort, participants collected everything from ski poles and boots to broken phones, AirPods, and even someone’s driver’s license.

“In addition to being the right thing to do for our mountain, it’s also a fun paid event to connect with our teammates [and] see what wacky items may have been lost,” said Maxwell Winter, Breckenridge’s Senior Communications Manager.

This Ski Resort Cleaned Up 780 Pounds of Trash and Found Relics From The Past

One of the more hyped finds was a bottle containing what many hoped would be a cryptic note—“Drink your Ovaltine” or “Send help,” joked Winter. Instead, the bottle held something far more mundane: a COVID-19 vaccination card. Not quite treasure, but still a time capsule.

Still, the undisputed star of the haul was the iPod Nano, a relic discontinued in 2017. Facebook commenters were both baffled and delighted by the lineup of lost items. “Some gold in them hills!” one commented. Another person summed up the scene perfectly: “Maintenance got the really good stuff before the cleanup.”

And while the official recap didn’t mention any illegal substances, several commenters joked that “nobody ever shows the drugs they found,” sparking a side thread of ski-season lore.

Others chimed in with their own tales of snowbound surprises. “I lost a phone at Beaver Creek four years ago, and someone found it last summer while mountain biking—it still worked!” said one. Another noted, “We used to call it nickel-nosing…just walking under the lift looking for dropped treasure.”

There’s something weirdly satisfying about seeing what turns up when the snow melts. As one commenter put it: “A spatula?? I want to know the story behind that one.” Same.